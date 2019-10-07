Opposition view: Scoreline at Saints was flattering for us, says Saracens hat-trick hero

Saracens hat-trick hero Nick Tompkins relfected on 'an unbelievable win' after his side beat Saints 54-28 at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday.

Saints lost the second half 31-7 as Saracens stormed to success in the Premiership Rugby Cup Pool 1 meeting.

It was an impressive finish to the game for Tompkins and Co as they ran riot during the latter stages.

And Tompkins, who started at inside centre for Saracens, said: "It's an unbelievable win.

"They're a tough team, it's a great crowd and it's a really hard place to come so we're delighted with that.

"To get as many points as we did shows a good intent in our attack and shows we are doing the right things.

"The score is definitely flattering, it was a lot closer than that and it was really tight.

"It was one of those where we had to really stay on it and if we didn't they would capitalise and they would go over.

"Conceding 28 points isn't good enough for us, we have to look at that, but you have to give them credit.

"These things, positive or negative, they are all experiences and as long as we can take what we've experienced here, the good and the bad, and take that forward it's going to be great for this team."

On his hat-trick, Tompkins said: "The second one, the maul try, I'm dodging the forwards coach because I don't know how happy he is I took the ball of them. I'm not sure how many times I can do that.

"It was great. It was so good to score the tries and to get the win. And it's a lovely day so it's one of those where I'm just happy to be playing rugby."

Saracens' young guns stood up to be counted.

And Tompkins added: "The pleasing thing is they do it week in, week out against the senior players and the internationals so it's nice to see them transfer that to the pitch.

"It's nice to see them step up and shine a little bit and get some of the plaudits.

"Manu Vunipola has been fantastic at 10. The composure he has shown has been way beyond his years so that is really pleasing to see.

"And they just keep on going."