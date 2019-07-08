Northants skipper Rossington wants strong start to day three

Adam Rossington is targeting a strong start to day three as Northants look to keep their first-innings lead against Lancashire.

The County were bowled out for 442 on day two as Luke Procter (48no) and Nathan Buck (39) added some very useful late runs.

Temba Bavuma (103), Ricardo Vasconcelos (77) and Rossington (76) had set things up, despite the best efforts of bowler Graham Onions, who took five for 77.

Lancashire then started their reply in shocking fashion as Ben Sanderson took two early wickets, reducing the away side to two for two.

But Alex Davies, who remains unbeaten on 124, helped to steer the Specsavers County Championship Division Two title challengers away from significant danger.

Lancashire closed on 211 for four, meaning Northants now lead by 231 runs.

And Rossington said: “We lost a couple of early wickets but to rebuild and reach 442 having been stuck in, we were really happy with that.

“They’ve managed to get another partnership going towards the close but we’ve got the new ball coming soon so hopefully we can take a good lead.

“We’ve been good at the start this year with the new ball and then we kept it reasonably tight until the breakthrough came after tea.

“We’d have liked another wicket before the close but we can regroup and come back strong in the morning."

Davies will look to further eat into Northants' advantage on day three.

The opener said: “I’ve obviously missed quite a bit of the season so to come back and get a few on the board is nice.

"Losing those early wickets focused me a bit more and made my role even more important.

“Upon reflection, I’ve maybe tried a little too hard over the last few games having missed so much cricket, whereas going into this game I knew I was playing well and just needed to relax a bit.

“A trait of our team is having fight when where behind. Jonesy (Rob Jones) played well and I always love batting with Crofty (Steven Croft).

“We’re behind the game, which we haven't been this season, so it’s a test of what we’re made of from here."