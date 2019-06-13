Northants' game at Durham ends in a draw

Torrential rain in the north east prevented any further play in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match between Northants and Durham, resulting in the contest ending in a draw at Emirates Riverside.

No play was possible on day three as the weather closed in, leaving the outfield sodden.

The rain continued through the night and into Thursday morning.

The decision was made early on day four to abandon the match.

Northants remain in ninth place in the standings after collecting 10 points, while Durham are one spot below them, residing on the bottom after earning nine points from the contest.