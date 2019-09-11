Northants centurion Keogh has his hunger back

Rob Keogh says he has his appetite for batting back after registering a century on the second day of Northants' clash with Leicestershire.

Keogh was eventually dismissed for a fantastic 132, having formed an impressive partnership with red-ball captain Adam Rossington (63).



It helped Northants, who finished the day on 325 for seven, to move into a 17-run first-innings lead in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two encounter.



And Keogh said: "I'm obviously pleased with the knock, but a bit disappointed to get out when I did, just before the close.



"At one stage when Adam and I were batting together it looked like we could get up to 400 potentially tonight, but we've made it a bit more difficult for ourselves by losing those three wickets.



"That said, we've still got a lead, three wickets in hand, and the pitch is only going to get worse.



"If we can get 400, even 450, we'll be in a really good position.



"Personally I've found that hunger for batting again after missing a lot of cricket last season.



"I'm loving my cricket at the moment and that's maybe showing in my batting.



"It's a little bit up and down but it's a good wicket to bat on - any changes have been down to the overheads.

"If we can get 100, 150 ahead that will be massive, because it will start to spin as well I think."



New signings Doug Bracewell, who is seven not out, and Gareth Berg, who is unbeaten on four, will be the men in the middle for Northants at the start of day three.



Leicestershire bowler, and debutant, Alex Evans will look to help his side dismiss the County quickly.



And Evans will be buoyed by his display so far, having taken three for 63 in 19 overs.



"A few weeks ago I didn't honestly dream I'd be making my debut for Leicestershire this season, but here I am and I couldn't be happier really," Evans said.



"I was a bit nervous in my first few overs, ran in a bit too quick, but once I got into my spell I was much happier.



"I didn't realise I'd bowled (Rob Newton) for a moment, he left it, it cut back in, and then I saw the bails flying and I was off celebrating!



"The wicket of Alex Wakely, who is a member of the same club as me (Ampthill) was luckier, but it came at an important time, because he was playing well.



"The three wickets at the end were huge, because it looked as though they were beginning to get away from us, and if we can finish their innings quickly tomorrow, we'll be looking to put them under pressure on the last day."