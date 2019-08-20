Northants boost promotion bid with emphatic 10-wicket win over Worcestershire

A superb team performance ensured Northants wrapped up a 10-wicket win over Worcestershire at the County Ground on Tuesday to maintain their promotion challenge in Specsavers County Championship Division Two.

Worcester resumed on day three on 42 for four, still trailing Northants by 148 runs, with Moeen Ali and Joe Leach at the crease.

England man Ali did offer some resistance, before running himself out going for a third run for 40 from 76 balls, while former County man Riki Wessels went on the counter-attack with a 91-ball 84 not out, but there wasn’t much support on offer.

Ben Sanderson was the bowling hero on Monday, claiming the first four wickets, but it was the turn of Rob Keogh (2-61) and concussion replacement Blessing Muzarabani (2-47) to make their mark this time around, with Dwayne Pretorious chipping in with the other.

Sanderson ended with figures of four for 33.

Muzarabani was playing after replacing Nathan Buck on day two, after Buck was struck on the head while batting in the final over of the first day’s play.

Worcester were eventually bowled out for 223 in their second innings, leaving the County a winning target of 35, which was easily overcome by openers Ben Curran and Rob Newton who both scored 17 not out as the County made 36 without loss to claim the emphatic victory.

The win lifts David Ripley’s side up to second in the table as it stands, but there are still four other matches ongoing.