Northamptonshire County Cricket Club 'shocked and saddened' by the death of former player Con de Lange

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club has issued a statement on how 'shocked and saddened' evereybody at the club is following the death of former player Con de Lange.

The South African spent two years at the County Ground in 2012 and 2013, and made many friends during his time with the club.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, and despite a brave battle to beat the illness, he passed away on Friday morning.

Northants have released an official statement, and it reads: "Northamptonshire players, officials and supporters are shocked and saddened at the death of former County player Con de Lange.

"He passed away at the age of 38 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour early last year.

"South African-born, Con spent two seasons on the professional staff at Wantage Road - in 2012 and 2013 - and in the first of those summers made 22 first-team appearances in all competitions; four in the County Championship, and nine each in the 40-over Cup and the Twenty20 tournament.

"He made his mark with the club as a tidy left-arm spinner, a talented batsman and outstanding fielder - an ideal skill-set for the limited-overs game.

"After leaving Northamptonshire, Con headed north to Scotland and made the step up into international cricket.

"He played 13 ODIs and eight T20s for Scotland - picking up five wickets in their first-ever ODI victory against a full-member country, Zimbabwe, at Edinburgh in June 2017. He made his final international appearance a few months later.

"Con was highly-respected wherever he played around the cricketing world, and was regarded as a mentor and role model by some of the younger generation of Scottish cricketers.

"Everyone at NCCC sends sincerest condolences to his family and friends at his hugely sad time."

De Lange is survived by his wife Claire and and their young children Daisy and Rory.

Tributes have continued to pour in from the cricketing world on Twitter, with England all-rounder and former Northants team-mate David Willey saying: "One of the best men I know! Lived with me, put up with too much, and taught me even more! Blessed to have had him in my life and thoughts are with his beautiful family at such a sad time! The worlds not fair. Con you’re a legend! RIP."

Former Northants batsman Ben Duckett wrote: "Extremely sad news to wake up to. One of the nicest blokes you could meet gone far too soon. My thoughts are with his family, RIP Con."

Another former County team-mate Rob Keogh tweeted: "Such sad news!! One of the best blokes! Helped me a lot on and off the cricket field! Thoughts are with his young family! RIP Con."