Northampton Saints 40 Harlequins 22: Tom Vickers' player ratings
Saints produced some more sublime rugby as they saw off Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night
Here's how we rated the home players...
1. Ben Franks
Gave his all for the team, making plenty of tackles, but found himself on the wrong side of the referee, giving away five penalties... 6
Getty
2. Mike Haywood
Looks like he's never been away, slotting back into the team brilliantly and scoring a try on his first start of the season... 7
Getty
3. Ehren Painter
The prop showed good hands on a couple of occasions and more than held his own up front... 7
Getty
4. David Ribbans
Another all-action display from the lock, whose offloading game caused all sorts of problems for Quins... 7.5
Getty
View more