Northampton ace Conway feels he should be favourite in huge title fight

Northampton's Kieron Conway feels he should be the favourite when he faces Ted Cheeseman in a huge British super-welterweight title fight at York Hall in London on Friday night.

Conway (12-1, 3 KOs) takes on Cheeseman (15-1, 9 KOs) on the Matchroom Boxing #JDNXTGEN show live on Sky Sports.

And Conway revealed at Wednesday’s press conference that he’s convinced he’ll be crowned the new champion.

The 23-year-old said: “This is a huge opportunity for me and I’m grateful for it.

"The odds are massively against me and I’m not sure why, as I’m here to win and make history for my town and myself.

“I see it as a very good fight, but I think I should be the favourite.

"I’d view it as 60/40 in my favour.

"I’m happy to be a part of it and I know I’m very adaptable, but I don’t see that in him.

"I don’t want to bad mouth him but I believe in myself and I’m here to do business.”

Cheeseman knows he must not lose to Conway.

“This is a very important fight for me," Cheeseman said.

"I’m not delusional, and I know if I lose this fight I’m finished in boxing really.

"There is no point in fighting at a level below this - if I go below this it’s over really.

“I made my own mistakes that meant I weren’t successful in the last fight, but now I’m in unbelievable shape, I’m fully focused on boxing and I’ve got tunnel vision.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about this week's bout.

Hearn said: “This is a great British title fight.

"This division is so exciting right now with some great fighters coming through.

"Both of these fighters have heart and a lot of support, so this will be a fantastic fight.”