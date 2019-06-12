No play for Northants on day three at Durham

The umpires made an early decision to abandon play on day three of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash between Northants and Durham at Emirates Riverside.

Heavy rain overnight persisted into the morning, leaving the covers and the outfield drenched.

With no sign of the weather clearing for the rest of the day, the decision was made at 12:20pm to cancel play for Wednesday.

Northants hold a lead of one run over Durham after two days of action, with four wickets remaining in their first innings.

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Brett Hutton will continue unbeaten on 105 and 34 respectively when play resumes.