MOTORSPORT: Perrin back on the podium at Oulton Park

Kettering racer Jamie Perrin found himself back on the podium as he enjoyed an impressive second outing of the season in the Dickies Supersport and GP2 Championship Series.

It was another fine effort by Perrin’s whole team at Oulton Park, especially after he missed some vital track time with the weather intervening during free practice one.

And while the weather continued to be cold, wet and windy, Perrin’s sessions were completed with a dry track.

Qualifying put him 11th overall on the grid and after much watching of the sky, Perrin started for a dry race and finished sixth overall and second GP2, meaning a podium position in class.

During the first race Perrin also managed to boost his grid position for the feature contest by completing an eighth fastest lap.

And the feature race on Bank Holiday Monday saw him achieved another podium position as he finished fifth overall and second GP2.

Perrin said: “It was a sweet weekend at Oulton Park as I took second in both races.

“I have got great people around me and there is still plenty to come from the bike with more development.”

Perrin also thanked his sponsors and supporters: Nova Racing Transmissions, Go Racing Developments, The Chassis Factory, Andrew Pipework Services, BSS Pipework, Silkolene, Approved Creative Solutions, Bell Helmets, DB Tints & Wraps.

Round three will be staged at Donington Park between May 24 and 26.

Annabel Thomas, meanwhile, made a strong debut in the 2019 British Superbike Motostars Championship at Oulton Park.

It was a very troublesome weekend for the team with a few technical issues and mixed weather conditions but the Burton Latimer youngster was able to put it all aside come race time and put in two strong rides.

She qualified ninth in wet but drying weather and was as high as fifth but missed her window to change to slicks and she slid down the order after a few other riders managed to change to a full dry set up.

In the race, she got a bad start but ripped through the pack from around 14th to take up the battle for ninth to sixth.

Unfortunately her standard class bike was outgunned by the open class bikes down the straights and she lost the group she was battling with after a small mistake and didn’t have the laps to get to the fight, eventually settling for ninth – high highest finish to date – and a personal best lap time around the circuit.

On the following day, she had a great race and was again battling for 10th to sixth but had the same problem with faster class open bike getting in the way.

Frustrated with them blasting past on the straights and holding her up in the corners, Thomas made a lunge to pass the open bike and catch the standards in front but ran wide.

However, she did managed to regroup pass and finished eighth, which means she now sits an impressive seventh in the Motostars Standard Championship.

As ever, she is thankful to her Four Anjels team, Stanair industrial doors, Motogear, QRG Garage, Northants Community Fund, The Duke Arms, West End DIY, HBB builders and Kensigns.