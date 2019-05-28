Meghan's in the mix for Solheim selection after a high finish

Meghan MacLaren continued her best season on the Ladies European Tour as she finished third in the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Resort in France.

The Wellingborough pro, who has already recorded one victory and a runners-up spot this year, jointly led after the opening round as she posted five birdies in a three-under-par 68.

Despite dropping back with a 74 on day two, the former Northamptonshire Ladies Amateur Champion rediscovered her scoring touch in a final round of 69 as she became one of just six players to finish under-par.

The result means MacLaren remains in the mix for a place in the European team for the 2019 Solheim Cup after she moved up to seventh in the LET qualification standings.

With the top three players automatically qualifying for the match against the USA in mid-September, the 25-year-old still has a tough task as she only has four events remaining to boost her ranking.

Kettering’s Charley Hull, who is almost certain to make the team, warmed up for this weekend’s US Women’s Open by carding four rounds in the 60s to finish tied 13th in the Pure Silk Championship – an LPGA event won by fellow English golfer Bronte Law.