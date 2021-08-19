Joel with his go-kart. Photo: Car Scene UK Media

A young Northamptonshire racing driver is leading an electric go-kart championship with just two rounds to go.

Joel Dixon-Coen, from Sutton Bassett, has racing in his blood as his mum, Tracy Dixon-Maynard, raced until she fell pregnant with her son.

Since a very young age, Tracy has taught Joel how to race starting, including at two-years-old with his toy cars.

The 11-year-old is now in his second championship of electric go-kart racing, which he is currently leading and has set his sights on becoming a Formula One racer in the future.

Tracy said: “When Joel was just 14 months old I knew I had a little speed demon and adrenaline junkie on my hands; whether it was riding in his little wooden go-kart or sledging down hills, he could never go fast enough.”

Joel first sat in a go-kart when he was five years old and then at the age of nine he took up karting competitively, entering an indoor karting championship in Corby in 2019, where he won all four cadet mini championships.

Now, Joel is taking part in Total Karting Zero, which is an all new electric karting championship, the first of its kind, set up and run by Rob Smedley, a former F1 engineer at Ferrari and Williams.

Joel is currently leading the electric championship.

During the 2020 championship for riders aged eight to 12, Joel gained several podium finishes and ended in eight place out of 27 riders.

The 2021 Summer Championship is now underway at Clay Pigeon Raceway in Dorchester and Joel could not have made a better start to the championship, winning both heats and going on to take the top step of the podium in the final.

After three further podium finishes, Joel is leading the championship by 14 points, with just two rounds to go.

Tracy added: “Joel is Mr Cool-as-a-Cucumber but the rest of us at Team Joel Dixon Racing have to keep pinching ourselves.

Joel with sponsor Clare Elsby, from Elsby & Co.

“He has raced in the electric kart for 11 race weekends in total and he’s been on the podium for the last 8 of those.

“To now be leading the championship is absolutely incredible and testament to his determination, skill, focus and positive mental attitude.

“We are also really grateful to be supported by Sywell and Rushden based accountants Elsby & Co, Travis Perkins and Towrite.

“The support from local companies really does make a difference and without it would make Joel’s dream of becoming a professional racing driver very difficult to achieve.”

Clare Elsby, from Elsby & Co, continued: “I was delighted to be able to finally meet Joel Dixon-Coen and hear about his rapid progress through the Total Karting Zero.

“I was excited to learn that this is an all electric championship with no petrol engines.

“Total Karting Zero is leading the way with this new, cleaner (and quieter) form of racing, which has to be encouraged if we are to reach our UK target towards net nero.

“Joel assured me the electric karts are just as fast as the petrol version.”