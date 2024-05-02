Kyren Wilson sets up Gilbert semi clash as sees off Higgins in World Championships

Kyren Wilson celebrates his quarter-final win over John Higgins at the Crucible

The Kettering potter produced a stunning performance in his quarter-final at the Crucible to see off four-time champion John Higgins 13-8, reeling off four frames in a row to win it from the tie being on a knife-edge at 9-8.

It was sweet revenge for Wilson, who had been hammered 13-2 by Higgins at the second round stage 12 months earlier, and he now faces fellow Englishman David Gilbert in the semi-final, which starts on Thursday afternoon (1pm).

It will be Wilson's fourth world championship semi-final, and the competition is now wide open.

Kyren Wilson is congratulated by John Higgins after his quarter-final win

With world number one and title favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan going out at the last eight stage, losing 13-10 to Stuart Bingham, it means world number 12 Wilson is the highest-ranked player left in the tournament.

The 2020 finalist, who is based at Barratts Club in Northampton, may never have a better chance of claiming the title for the first time.

Wilson takes on world no.31 Gilbert while in the other semi world no.29 Bingham does battle with qualifier Jak Jones, who is the outsider with a world ranking of 44.

“I think all four players that are left in have a chance. It will be a fascinating watch," said Wilson.

Kyren Wilson in action during his quarter-final win over John Higgins in Sheffield

"It is four players that you wouldn’t necessarily have put in at this stage at the start of the tournament.

"It is great to see new faces and it is an amazing semi-final lineup.”

Looking back on his win over Higgins, Wilson admitted he had to put last year's hammering to the back of his mind.

“To come off the back of absolute annihilation from John here last year, I had to put that to one side," said the 32-year-old.

"There is nothing I can do about the past. I just focused on what was in front of me and all aspects of my game were really strong.

"My safety was strong, my long potting was good, I scored when I had to and I made some good clearances. I’m really pleased with where my game is at.”

Wilson had to dig deep to see off Higgins.

The Kettering man twice looked in control of the match as he led 5-1 and 9-4, but the Scot refused to go away until Wilson's late surge saw him to a first win over Higgins in four years and six meetings.

“The key word, which I keep bringing up, is resilience," he said.

"If you can keep being resilient, then you can destroy a player’s resolve.

"That is something I managed to do against John. I lost four frames on the bounce between 9-4 and 9-8 then kicked on with four of my own."