Kyren set for title defence in Germany

Kettering’s Kyren Wilson will be bidding to defend the Paul Hunter Classic title this weekend.

The 27-year-old won the tournament, his second ranking title at the time, in Germany last year.

The world number eight will begin his defence against Florian Nussle in the first round on Saturday morning.

This year’s tournament is an invitational event featuring featuring professional and amateur players and there is also a Speed Cup running concurrently with the main event in which Wilson will take on Mark King in the opening round.

Wilson will then be going on to defend another title he won last year when he competes in the Sangsom Six-Red World Championship in Bangkok from September 2.

Wilson, meanwhile, secured his place in next month’s Evergrande China Championship by defeating Jamie Clarke 5-1 in his qualifier last weekend.

The highlight of the victory was a break of 108 in the penultimate frame of the match.

He will be joined in China by Raunds’ Harvey Chandler, who qualified for the event with a narrow 5-4 win over Stuart Carrington.

Chandler knocked in breaks of 58, 64 and 70 and won two frames on the bounce to come back from 4-3 down to seal his spot.

Wellingborough’s Jamie O’Neill missed out on a place in China, however, as he was beaten 5-3 by Matthew Stevens.

The China Championship gets under way in Guangzhou on September 23.