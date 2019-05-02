Kyren: I was just shocking

Kyren Wilson’s Betfred World Championship hopes were ended after he suffered a 13-8 defeat to David Gilbert in the quarter-finals at the Crucible.

The Kettering cueman has now reached the last eight of the Worlds in the last four years but his only run beyond the quarter-finals came last year when he lost to John Higgins in the semi-finals.

The Warrior won two ranking titles in a single season for the first time this term, having picked up silverware at the Paul Hunter Classic and German Masters. But he will have to wait at least another year to pick up a first world title.

World number 16 Gilbert, meanwhile, has reached the one-table stage for the first time and will take on Higgins in the last four.

Gilbert went into yesterday’s (Wednesday) session with a commanding 10-6 advantage.

That left Wilson with a mountain to climb to get back into the match, although he did pick up the first frame this afternoon to close within three frames at 10-7.

They then traded frames and moved to 11-8, before Gilbert delivered a hammer blow.

Wilson broke down on a contribution of 43 and Gilbert ruthlessly stepped in with a break of 60 to steal the frame and lead 12-8 at the mid-session interval.

And he fired in a break of 63 when play resumed and clinched his victory by a 13-8 scoreline.

It all left 27-year-old Wilson feeling frustrated.

“From my point of view the match was absolutely terrible,” the world number eight said.

“I was just shocking from the off. I don’t know how I managed to get out of the first session at 4-4. I should have kicked on from there and regrouped.

“Dave obviously sensed that I was struggling and kicked on in the second session himself.”