Kettering star Kyren just edged out in Germany

Kyren Wilson just missed out on winning the Paul Hunter Classic for a second consecutive year after he was beaten 4-3 by Barry Hawkins in the final in Germany.

The Kettering snooker star claimed wins over Florien Nuessle (4-0), Dominic Dale (4-3) and Luca Brecel (4-1) to earn his place in the final of the 16-man invitation event in Fürth.

But the world number eight couldn’t quite get over the line in the final.

Wilson took an early lead but World number 10 Hawkins then made breaks of 63 and 120 to lead 2-1.

The Kettering cueman compiled runs of 59 and 52 to move 3-2 up and he then had a match-winning chance in frame six but broke down on 57.

Hawkins made a superb 41 clearance to level at 3-3 and then fired a run of 69 to win the decider.

Wilson will now be hoping he can go one better when he attempts to defend the SangSom Six-Red World Championship title in Thailand with the event getting under way in a week’s time.