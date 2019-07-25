Kettering's Ruby is one of the the 100 Women in Cycling

Kettering’s Ruby Isaac has been named in Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling.

Daventry’s Saffron Small was also included in the list with both being recognised for their work encouraging women to cycle.

They join the likes of Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, TV presenter Angellica Bell and triple Olympic medallist Victoria Pendleton in the cycling charity’s list recognition significant achievements in promoting women’s cycling.

The women have all been recognised in celebration of the amazing work they have done to inspire other women to cycle as part of Cycling Women’s Festival of Cycling which has run through July.

Other well-known names who have made the list include broadcaster Rebecca Charlton, Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui, former road and track cyclists Dani Rowe and Joanna Rowsell, and cycling presenter, Laura Winter.

It also includes less well-known names of women who have been working tirelessly at grassroots level to encourage more women to ride.

YouTube sensation Ruby is Cycling UK’s youngest woman to be named at just 11 years old but despite her young age she is already having a big impact on the cycling world for inspiring riders old and young with her YouTube and Instagram cycling videos.

Saffron is part of the 100 Women in Cycling list for her commitment to helping people of all backgrounds in Northamptonshire benefit from cycling through her involvement in the Daventry Cycling Club.

It’s estimated that only a million women in the UK cycle regularly – just 3% of the population, with many more bike journeys made by men than women.

The Women’s Festival of Cycling aims to address that imbalance by inspiring more women to get in the saddle.

A recent poll carried out by YouGov on behalf of Cycling UK that found that 36 per cent of women said they would be inspired to cycle more with the encouragement of friends and family.

So now the charity is now challenging every female cyclist in the UK to enlist at least one more woman to start cycling through July.

Helen Cook, Head of Engagement, said: “Congratulations to Ruby and Saffron for making it onto our 100 Women in Cycling for 2019.

“It’s an incredible achievement and testimony to the tireless work she’s done to raise the profile of women’s cycling.

“Every woman on our list is an incredible ambassador for women’s cycling, but sadly women remain underrepresented when it comes to everyday cycling.

“The gauntlet we’re throwing down is for every woman who already cycles regularly to find just one more woman they can help and inspire to get on their bike.”

The awards were presented at a Parliamentary reception in Westminster at the beginning of July following a ride to the House of Commons by more than 150 women to raise awareness of women’s cycling.