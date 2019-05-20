Kettering’s Dermot helps Great Britain seal World Team Cup glory

Kettering’s Dermot Bailey is a world champion after he helped Great Britain’s men’s wheelchair tennis team claim their second BNP Paribas World Team Cup title and first since 2015.

The three-man team of Bailey, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid beat France 2-0 in the final with Hewett and Reid both producing straight sets victories in Ramat Hasharon, Israel.

The success of the men’s team followed on from the silver medal won by the Great Britain junior team and the bronze medal won by the Great Britain women’s team.

Overall, the record haul surpasses the achievements of 2012, when Great Britain teams won one silver medal and two bronze medals.

The victory for the men’s team had more than an air of familiarity about it as Hewett and Reid also won both singles rubbers against France when Great Britain won the title for the very first time in 2015.

This time both players produced clinical first-set performances before holding on in their respective second sets, Reid beating Nicolas Peifer 6-1, 7-6 (3) before Hewett defeated Stephane Houdet 6-0, 7-5.

Representing Great Britain in the men’s event at the World Team Cup for the fourth time, Kettering star Bailey now also has a gold medal to add to his one bronze and two silvers.

“It feels amazing,” he said.

“After the last couple of years, when we’ve lost in the final, to finally get over that final hurdle feels brilliant.

“The team spirit has been great, the atmosphere in camp has been brilliant and that’s all led to the level of the performances we had from Alfie and Gordon. Everything’s just clicked.”

Following his latest triumph at the event, reigning US Open champion Hewett said: “The last couple of years have been tough for us.

“We have a great team and we have the potential to win it every single time, but we haven’t pulled through those finals in the last two years.

“We didn’t lose a singles match the whole week and that just shows how high our level has been. That first set for me (in the final) was probably the best set of tennis I’ve ever played.

“But it’s not just one performance that wins the title and it was a top performance from Gordon and Dermot’s played some really good matches too.”

And Reid added: “It feels great. It’s been a long time since the last one and we’ve come close a couple of times since, so it’s amazing to get over the line today and to do it in convincing style."