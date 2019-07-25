IN PICTURES: Northants Steelbacks suffer T20 defeat to Notts Outlaws

David Ripley's men were beaten with 11 balls to spare at Trent Bridge, and that means they are still without a point in the North group following Friday's seven-run loss at Durham Jets.

The Steelbacks struggled with the bat as they posted 152 for eight in their 20 overs, the innings given some late impetus by Graeme White, who hit 27 not out from just 15 balls, and Fahim Ashraf, who smacked 24 from 14.

Earlier, only skipper Josh Cobb (36) and Dwaine Pretorious (34) got into any sort of rhythm.

The Outlaws were always in control in the run chase, with all of their batsmen contributing as they eased to victory.

The County play their first home game of the competition on Friday against a powerful looking Birmingham Bears side, who are the early table-toppers having won two of their three fixtures, the other being rained off.

Photograper Kirsty Edmonds was at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to capture the action, and here is a selection of her images.

