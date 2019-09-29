Gatland gives update on Saints star Biggar after Wales win

Wales boss Warren Gatland says Dan Biggar was 'disappointed' to come off during the World Cup win against Australia.

But it was necessary to replace the Saints star after he failed a head injury assessment (HIA) in the first half of the game in Tokyo.

Biggar superbly landed an early drop goal to give his team the lead, but he was forced off after colliding with destructive Australia centre Samu Kerevi.

Rhys Patchell came on and helped Wales to secure a crucial 29-25 victory that puts them top of their pool.

And after the game, Gatland gave an update on Biggar.

“He failed a HIA and we have to make sure he goes through those protocols," Gatland said.

Biggar took a heavy blow to the head

“We’ve got to make sure we go through those protocols in the next week.

"He was disappointed to come off.”

The next game for Wales comes against Fiji on October 9.