Furbank ready to kick on after successful Saints comeback

George Furbank can't wait to kick on after marking his return to action with a win at Welford Road.

The Saints full-back had not played since suffering a head injury in the victory at Harlequins in April.

But he was back with a bang against Leicester Tigers, helping his team to secure a 31-22 Premiership Rugby Cup victory at the home of their local rivals.

Furbank managed to play the full 80 minutes.

And the 22-year-old said: "It took me a while to get my second wind.

"First 10 minutes I was blowing but after that I didn't have too much to do.

"It was a nice one to get back into and I'm really excited now to go from here."

Saints came back from 22-14 down to record their third successive win at Welford Road.

And Furbank said: "I'm really pleased with the result.

"Tei (Harrison) spoke about really enjoying these moments, coming to Welford Road on derby day is always a big challenge and it was nice to get a win over them again.

"We are confident.

"We had Dows (forwards coach Phil Dowson) leading us last week and everyone knows he's quite an emotional character so he was building the boys up from Monday.

"It's always extra expectation going to Leicester and the boys really enjoy going there."

Saints had gone in at half-time 14-10 up thanks to two David Ribbans scores.

But they were made to fight all the way during the second period, with efforts from Tom Collins and Fraser Dingwall securing the spoils and the local bragging rights.

"Discipline killed us at times," Furbank said.

"In the first 10 minutes of the second half they looked after the ball well, went through some phases and we just gave away stupid penalties to allow them to kick to the corner.

"They got their mauling game going and we know they're tough to stop from there.

"But when we went through a few phases we knew we could carve them up and we're confident we can do that.

"We were confident in our attacking ability and we knew if we could look after the ball we would score.

"We had a set play we were confident in, and that was the one Dingers went through from.

"We knew we were still in the game and it was good to get the win in the end."