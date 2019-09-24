Former Saints duo join Scarlets

Two former Saints players have made the move to Scarlets ahead of the start of the Guinness PRO14 season.

Lock Juandre Kruger and fly-half Ryan Lamb have been drafted in by the Welsh outfit as cover due to World Cup absences.

Ryan Lamb

Kruger, who made 35 Premiership appearances for Saints between 2008 and 2010, joins from French giants Toulon.

The 34-year-old has signed a contract until the end of November before he links up with the Bulls in Super Rugby.

Lamb collected 37 Premiership appearances at Saints before leaving the club for Leicester Tigers during the summer of 2013.

The 33-year-old also had spells with London Irish and Worcester Warriors before heading across the Channel to play two years at La Rochelle.

He was part of the La Rochelle squad that reached the Champions Cup quarter-finals in 2018.

And Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar said: “Not only outstanding players with vast experience, Juandre and Ryan are also top men who are driven to learn and give to the environment they are playing in.

"That combination makes them the perfect players to complement our squad over the RWC period.

"We are thrilled to welcome them and their families to the Scarlets.”