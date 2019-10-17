Evans finds his form to book a World Series Finals spot

Kettering’s Ricky Evans enjoyed a welcome return to form as he qualified for the World Series of Darts Finals for the first time.

Evans was one of four players to secure their place in the event during the Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Barnsley.

Rushden's James Richardson has qualified for the Players Championship Finals and the World Championship

‘Rapid’ enjoyed wins over Harry Ward (6-4), Kim Huybrechts (6-1) and Jose De Sousa (6-2) before edging out Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 to seal his spot in the finals, which are being staged at AFAS Live in Amsterdam between November 1 and 3.

It was an impressive return to form for Evans, who has struggled for wins over the past three months despite qualifying for the majority of major events throughout the year.

Rushden’s James Richardson was also in action in the qualifier and, after claiming wins over Tytus Kanik (6-2), Jonathan Worsley (6-2) and Mark Webster (6-5), he fell in the last 16 when he was beaten 6-3 by Krzysztof Ratajski.

Richardson, however, has secured a place in the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals and the William Hill World Championship after his efforts on the ProTour over the past few months.

The Players Championship Finals will be held at Butlin’s Minehead Resort between November 22 and 24 and Richardson will take on De Sousa in the first round while Evans will be up against former world champion Steve Beaton.