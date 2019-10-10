Encouraging weekend for Milo at Donington Park

Wellingborough racer Milo Ward enjoyed an encouraging weekend in the Superstock 1000 Championship at Donington Park.

Friday was a tricky day throughout for everyone, mixed conditions leaving the track far from ideal for free practice running.

Milo Ward in action at Donington Park. Picture by Michael Hallam

Ward finished FP1 18th and FP2 20th and improved his time across both sessions by some four seconds, finishing the day only two seconds off the fastest man of the day Richard Cooper

Qualifying was done in more favourable conditions, Ward again improving his quickest time by two seconds to qualify 21st with a time of 1.32.668 - only 0.087 behind veteran Michael Rutter.

Ward was promoted to 19th on race day due to two riders opting not to race,

It was a tricky decision of what tyre to run and Ward opted to run dry in the front and rear for the race. It proved to be the correct decision as many around him opted for the dry tyre on the grid.

At the start of the race Ward initially dropped back to P21 off the grid and struggled with grip in the opening laps, but carefully getting the bike around the opening laps safely, the circuit began to dry giving him the chance to start clawing back some of those lost positions.

Mixed with some riders crashing out due to the difficult conditions Ward was able to bring the bike home in 15th, scoring one championship point and bringing his tally so far this year to seven and sitting in 29th position.

It proved to be a good weekend building confidence with the bike and Ward heads to Kent in a week’s time for the season finale at Brands Hatch, where he will hope to continue the progress he has been making throughout the year and to continue laying the foundations to build on in 2020 after he signed for another year with G&S Racing.