Duo to depart Saints this summer

Saints have added two more names to the list of players leaving the club this summer.

Full-back Tom Emery and scrum-half Charlie Davies will be departing at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Tom Emery is heading for the exit

Scrum-half Davies arrived at Franklin’s Gardens last summer following stints with Nottingham, Stade Francais, Wasps and Dragons.

The 28-year-old debuted in black, green and gold in the Premiership Rugby Cup game against Bristol Bears back in October.

He went on to make a further four first-team appearances, including in Saints’ historic 111-3 European Challenge Cup victory over Timisoara Saracens back in January.

And Davies said: “I have really enjoyed my year with Northampton Saints and I just want to thank everyone at the club – from the players, backroom staff and coaches to the great supporters here at Franklin’s Gardens – for welcoming me as they have done.

“I still have some decisions to make regarding my future but I’m very excited for the next chapter.”

Meanwhile, versatile 20-year-old Emery has been at Saints since joining the Senior Academy in 2016.

He featured in four straight Premiership Rugby Sevens competitions from 2015 to 2018.

Emery made his only first-team appearance for Saints in 2017, during their Anglo-Welsh Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

He has been on loan at Championship side Coventry for some of this campaign.

Emery said: “It’s been an honour for me to pull on the famous black, green and gold jersey in my three seasons at Saints.

“I’ve made some great memories with a fantastic group of players here at Franklin’s Gardens, so of course I’ll look back on my time here with huge fondness and I wish everyone at the club the very best for the future.”

Saints boss Chris Boyd says both players are 'talented footballers' and wished them good luck for the future.

“Charlie and Tom leave the club with our very best wishes,” Boyd said.

“They are two guys at different stages of their careers, but both are talented footballers who have been completely committed to Saints throughout their time at Franklin’s Gardens, so the club would like to thank them for all they’ve done here.

“Both remain completely professional and are fully committed to their training so that the squad can end this season as strongly as possible.”