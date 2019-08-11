Dream debut for Saints star Ludlam as England win against Wales

Saints flanker Lewis Ludlam enjoyed a dream debut as England ended Wales' 14-game winning streak at Twickenham on Sunday afternoon.

Ludlam, who was promoted from the bench to start at six for the Red Rose, delivered a typically all-action display as England earned a 33-19 victory in the World Cup warm-up match.

Piers Francis also started the game, while Courtney Lawes came off the bench for England and Dan Biggar got some minutes as a replacement for Wales.

Ludlam, Francis and Lawes will now wait to see whether they are included in England's World Cup squad, which will be named on Monday.

"They really stuck to the game plan, played with a lot of determination and effort," said England boss Eddie Jones after the win against Wales. "We're pleased with that - step one."

"When we got in that arm-wrestle part we really stayed in the fight and I was really pleased about that.

Lewis Ludlam will hope he has done enough to earn a place in England's World Cup squad

"Also about the attitude of the players, not trying to push the pass or do something extraordinary in defence, so that's a good sign for us.

"The players understand where we let ourselves down in the Six Nations and where we need to improve, and we've been doing a little bit of work on that."