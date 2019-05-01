Double-winner Pisi set to exit Saints this summer

Saints have announced that another member of the 2013/14 double-winning squad will depart this summer, with Ken Pisi set to exit Franklin's Gardens.

The Samoan wing has become a hugely popular figure at the club since arriving in 2012.

The Pisi brothers have played a huge part in Saints' success

The 30-year-old Samoan international has made 138 appearances to date, scoring 34 tries.

He was instrumental in the side that notched up a superb Premiership and Challenge Cup double five years ago.

And Pisi is proud to have played such a huge part in Saints' history.

“I’m very proud to have spent the majority of my career playing for Northampton Saints in front of this great crowd at Franklin’s Gardens,” Pisi said.

“When I first came over, I didn’t know what to expect, but I have felt welcomed by the amazing rugby community here in Northampton ever since I first pulled on a black, green and gold jersey.

“In seven seasons as a Saint I have been blessed enough to win some silverware, make lifelong usos (brothers) and create many unbelievable memories which I’ll always treasure.

“So my thanks go to all my team-mates, coaches, trainers and physios, as well as the club’s supporters, for making my time here so special.

"For now I’m really focused on helping the squad finish this season as strongly as possible, and I wish everyone here the best for the future.”

The younger sibling of another Saint, George Pisi, Ken arrived in Northampton one year after his brother.

And he immediately hit the ground running after making the switch from North Harbour, playing a key role within the Saints side that reached back-to-back Premiership finals – lifting the trophy at the second attempt in 2014 with a 23-20 triumph over Saracens.

Pisi started that historic match as well as the Challenge Cup final just a week before, when Northampton beat Bath 30-16 at Cardiff Arms Park to round off the most successful season in the club’s history to date.

Previously a member of Samoa’s Sevens squad, Pisi made his senior international debut in 2012 and has won 13 senior caps in his time at Saints, including representing his country at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

“It’s always hard to pick out individuals within a rugby squad, but Ken has always stood out at this club as a player and as a person,” said Alan Dickens, who has coached Pisi throughout his time at Franklin’s Gardens.

“He was almost ever-present throughout one of the most successful periods of the club’s history, and remains an extremely popular player within our squad.

“He’s a wonderful person and a shining example of what it means to be a Northampton Saint, so we wish him every success and happiness for the future.”