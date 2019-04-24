Dorian delighted after landing first permanent role since leaving Saints

Dorian West has landed his first permanent role since leaving Saints last summer.

The former Northampton assistant coach has signed a two-year deal to stay on at Sale Sharks, where he has been interim forwards coach since last September.

West has been working alongside Pete Anglesea and has been credited with having a big impact on the Sale set piece.

And the 51-year-old is happy to be staying at the AJ Bell Stadium until at least 2021.

“I am delighted to have signed a permanent deal at Sale," West said.

"I have really enjoyed the last eight months with the club and I can already see progress being made within the team.

“The ambition and direction being shown by Dimes (Sale boss Steve Diamond) and supported by our owners is second to none.

"To say I am excited for what the future holds would be an understatement.

“I would like to thank Steve for giving me such a great opportunity and we are looking forward to finishing the Gallagher Premiership season on a high, and building on the improvements we have made this year to create a formidable pack capable of challenging at the top of professional game.”

West was a key figure at Saints for more than a decade, having started life at the club alongside Jim Mallinder in the summer of 2007.

The pair steered the club to several trophies, most notably a Premiership and Challenge Cup double during the 2013/14 season.

And Sale boss Steve Diamond said: “Dorian has an abundance of experience within the game met all the required criteria we were looking for in a coach.

“Since joining, ‘Nobby’ has fitted into the environment at Carrington seamlessly and his hard work and commitment is already showing dividends.”