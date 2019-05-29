Centurions Sam and Liam do it all by themselves for Rushden

There were some outstanding performances with the bat in the fifth week of action in the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire League’s Premier Division.

The best, perhaps, came at Short Stocks where Sam Kumar and Liam Gough sent Rushden & Higham Town into third place in the table with a stunning run chase against Desborough.

Mark Carter struck an unbeaten 76 not out as he helped Wollaston 2nd to victory at Horton House 2nd in Division Three

The visitors must have been fairly pleased with how things were looking after Simon Renshaw’s fine 103 from 130 balls and Wayne Steed’s knock of 53 had helped them set a challenging total of 254-7 from 50 overs.

But Rushden openers Kumar and Gough took care of the chase – and they didn’t waste much time either.

Kumar hit 22 fours and four sixes as he bludgeoned an unbeaten 136 from just 98 balls while Gough’s first century for the club came from just 92 as he cracked 20 fours in his 104 not out.

That stunning effort led Rushden to victory on 255-0 in just the 32nd over.

The Horton House 2nd players go up for an appeal during their heavy 171-run defeat to Wollaston 2nd in Division Three last weekend

The runs were also flowing for Brigstock who maintained their slender advantage at the top with a huge 276-run win over struggling Horton House.

Suk Singh was the hero as he struck an unbeaten 124 and support came from both George Groenland (78) and Asim Butt (74no) as Brigstock declared on a massive 312-1 after 48 overs.

And Horton had no answer as they were skittled for just 36.

Harry Dube (18no) was the only batsman to get into double figures as Ethan Delargy (5-12) and Tashwin Lukas (4-21) sent Brigstock to their fourth win in five matches.

They remain just one point clear of the only other unbeaten side in the division, Peterborough, who also had a centurion as they saw off Geddington by nine wickets.

Ricardo Vasconcelos struck 94 and Andrew Reynoldson hit 42 as Geddington reached 219-9 in their 50 overs as Mark Edwards (5-61) kept the innings in check.

But Peterborough made the chase look easy as Lewis Bruce finished unbeaten on exactly 100 with Chris Milner (62) and Rob Sayer (52no) playing the supporting roles as the hosts got to their target on 221-1 with plenty of time to spare.

Defending champions Finedon Dolben slipped to their second defeat of the season as Old Northamptonians triumphed by three wickets at Avenue Road.

Drew Brierley (41) and Vicram Sohal (33) led the way as Dolben were dismissed for 177 as Rob White returned figures of 4-45.

ONs looked to be well on course after White (94) and Tom Heathfield (49) had put on 139 for the first wicket but Jack Chopping (5-34) helped Dolben fight back as they reduced the visitors to 155-7.

However, the cool heads of Daniel Hill (14no) and Nicholas Cooper (12no) led ONs to 181-7 in the 42nd over.

Wollaston’s early-season struggles continued as they went down by six wickets to Oundle.

Only Harry Broome (51) was able to make any sort of impact as Harrison Craig’s spell of 5-26 ensured Wollaston were dismissed for 122.

And, although Shea Gribben took 4-50 in the reply, Oundle reached 123-4 with Ben Smith (48no) and Conor Craig (29no) finishing the job.

Loddington & Mawlsey still boast the only unbeaten record in Division One after they crushed Kislingbury by 161 runs.

Andrew Flint (49) and James Esler (40) were the main contributors as Loddington put a total of 212-7 on the board – and it proved to be more than enough.

Only one batsman got into double figures in Kislingbury’s reply and they were skittled out for just 51 as Nick Herbert (5-15), Simon West (3-11) and Liam Flecknor (2-23) did the damage.

Overstone Park (229-6) are four points clear of Loddington at the top after they thrashed Weekley & Warkton (107) by 122 runs but Wellingborough Town lost ground on the early leaders after they slipped to a second defeat in a row at the hands of Burton Latimer.

A fourth-wicket stand of 88 between David Shelford (70) and Luke Odell (38) helped Burton to 191 all out in their innings but it was Kyle Awbery who stood out as he claimed fine figures of 7-64.

But a fine all-round bowling display ensured Burton dismissed Wellingborough for 168 as the visitors sealed a fine 27-run success.

Three home batsmen made it into the 20s but couldn’t go on with Damon Hanney (3-20) and Tharaka Waduge (3-48) being the pick of the Burton attack.

Irthlingborough slipped to their second defeat of the season as Stony Stratford claimed a comfortable nine-wicket home win.

Irthlingborough were bowled out for 144 and it would have been worse had it not been for the efforts of number seven Kieran Fowler (32) and number eight Bayes Day (43).

But Stony eased to victory with Blayde Capell unbeaten on 99 while James Pickles (31no) played the supporting role.

Elsewhere, Kettering (123) sit at the foot of the table and are still waiting for their first win of the season after they went down by six wickets at Old Northamptonians 2nd (125-4).

And Earls Barton (88) were also on the end of a heavy defeat as they were beaten by eight wickets by East Haddon (91-2).

Find all of last weekend's results from the Northamptonshire Cricket League in Thursday's Northamptonshire Telegraph