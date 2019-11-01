Boyd not getting carried away as Saints prepare to take on 'tough team' Quins

Chris Boyd insists Saints are still 'well short' of getting excited about this season.

But the boss has been pleased with how his young players have coped with life in England's top division so far.

Saints have enjoyed an impressive start to the Gallagher Premiership season, beating Saracens and Worcester Warriors.

It means Boyd's side currently sit at the summit of the embryonic league standings ahead of tonight's game against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens.

But Boyd will not be getting carried away.

"Two wins out of 22 is well short of getting excited about the season for us," Boyd said.

"It's only two games, but I've been particularly pleased with our young guys who have helped to get us into this position.

"There has been an improved understanding around the game, and they're managing the game better.

"The first half last week was pretty average but in the second half we were far more clinical and accurate in our decision making and our skills."

Saints go into tonight's game on the back of a 35-16 victory against Worcester, while Harlequins have been buoyed by their home win against Bristol Bears.

And Boyd is expecting Paul Gustard's team to provide a tough test at the Gardens.

"They're a tough team to prepare against," Boyd said.

"They've got quite a lot of variation in the way they play, and they seem to be able to bring out a bag of tricks.

"We've prepared the best we can to what we think they're going to bring but we also know that whatever we think it is, it will be slightly different on the day.

"They're pretty physical at the breakdown and they've got a lot of good individuals.

"They're a really good side."