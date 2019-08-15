Biggar to battle Saints team-mates as Wales host England

Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam will team up in the England back row when they face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm).

Ludlam impressed in a 33-19 win against the Welsh last Sunday and was named in the World Cup squad a day later.



Lawes will also be on the plane to Japan, and he comes into the starting line-up at six, with Ludlam switching to the seven shirt.



Piers Francis also starts once again, meaning there is a strong Saints presence in the England first 15.



And there will be even more Northampton representation from the off as Dan Biggar has been handed a start by Wales.



The Saints fly-half came off the bench in his side's 33-19 defeat at Twickenham last weekend, but he has been handed the 10 shirt for the clash in Cardiff.



Biggar comes in for Gareth Anscombe, who has suffered a serious knee injury, which will rule him out of the World Cup.



England starting XV v Wales

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 31 caps)

14 Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 41 caps)

12 Piers Francis (Saints, 5 caps)

11 Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 5 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 56 caps) C

9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

1 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 86 caps)

4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 59 caps)

5 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 27 caps)

6 Courtney Lawes (Saints, 72 caps)

7 Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 1 cap)

8 Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 42 caps)

Finishers

16 Jamie George (Saracens, 37 caps)

17 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 59 caps)

18 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 22 caps)

19 George Kruis (Saracens, 33 caps)

20 Jack Singleton (Saracens, 1 cap)

21 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 86 caps)

22 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 70 caps)

23 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 33 caps)



Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Smith, Owens, Francis; Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (c); Wainwright, James Davies, Moriarty.

Replacements: Dee, Wyn Jones, Lewis, Shingler, Navidi, A Davies, Evans, Watkin.