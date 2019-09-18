'Another great day' as Northants close in on key win

​Assistant coach Phil Rowe reflected on 'another great day' for Northants as they took a huge step towards promotion.

The County are on the verge of a big victory against Durham, who will head into the final day of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash on 212 for eight, still needing 190 runs to win.



Brett Hutton took four for 54 and Luke Procter two for 37 after Northants had been bowled out for 315, with Procter unbeaten on 86.



And Rowe said: "It’s been another great day for us.



"We’ve been playing pretty good cricket for the last three or four matches so this is just the continuation of that.



“Luke Procter has been more consistent this season and his cricket is in a great spot at the moment with bat and ball.

Brett Hutton took four Durham wickets on the third day

"And credit to the guys who stayed with him, too.



“Brett has been fantastic and our general attack has been again excellent and we’ve out-bowled Durham on a pitch where you need a good ball to get you out.”



Should they finish the job on Thursday and should Glamorgan, as expected, earn victory in their game against Leicestershire, Northants will need just four points from their final fixture, which comes against Gloucestershire at Bristol next week, to seal promotion to the top tier.

As for Durham, their promotion hopes are fading.

And Durham head coach James Franklin said: "

“We’ve been outplayed by Northants and tomorrow is just the last rites. Ned (Eckersley) has done exceptionally well to take us to the last day but we’ve been behind for all three days.

"We didn’t get it right in the first session of the match with the ball and we were on the back foot from the start.

"The pitch is still playing very well and there was more than enough time to chase maybe 350 but the batting again has been pretty average and that’s being honest."