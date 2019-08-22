A summer to remember for European hero Ellis

It’s been a summer to remember for rising boxing star Ellis Panter.

The 13-year-old Burton Park ABC prospect won gold at the EUBC European Schools Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The modest and unassuming Latimer Community Arts College student had to box four times in six days to overcome the very best of Romania, Azerbaijan and Hungary before he claimed a 3-2 split success against Hlib Hryhorian of Ukraine in the 50kg final, which was streamed live on YouTube and watched by many locals who followed his progress.

It means Panter (pictured celebrating one of his wins) has now added a European crown to his two national titles under the tutelage of head coach and his uncle Wayne Sharp and his cousin and coach Aiden Sharp.

Aiden, a former boxer at the club, was instrumental in Panter’s preparations for the competition, going on early-morning runs and looking after his dietary needs as well as drilling the skills that have made Burton Park ABC one of the most successful clubs in recent years.

Wayne Sharp said: “Ellis has been in the gym since he was five years old, so in eight years he’s been boxing he’s only missed about 10 sessions through illness.

“He won the nationals two years ago on his first attempt and then went out in the quarters last year but it’s a testament to his personality to stick with things.

“He was on the outside of the England programme for last year but was champing at the bit to show everyone what he was made of this season.

“Our plan was to win the nationals and try out for the Europeans squad. Anything after that would be a bonus to him.

“When he got the call to box for his country he seemed to go up 10 levels in maturity and desire over a very tough seven-week training camp with his club during the week and with the England team at weekends, where he was sparring juniors and a 22-year-old GB rep.

“The support had been incredible including his main sponsors Rose Construction Ltd and web business musclefiness.com who helped with all of his equipment and travel needs leading up to Georgia. For that, we thank them dearly.”

Panter is now taking a month off to rest following his European success before he steps up and prepares for the junior level after Christmas.