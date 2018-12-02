Opposition view: Richards admits Newcastle's win at Saints was 'robbery'

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards praised his players after their last-gasp 'robbery' win at Saints.

Mark Wilson scored in the 86th minute to level the Gallagher Premiership game at 14-14 before Toby Flood converted the winning points in front of the posts.

Falcons had struggled to get into the game after Cobus Reinach's try double and two conversions from Dan Biggar left them trailing 14-6 with 10 minutes to play.

But Brett Connon's lengthy penalty and England international Wilson's heroics at the end gave Newcastle their third win of the Premiership season and their sixth straight league victory against Saints.

"It was probably a robbery if we're honest," admitted Richards. "But we took our chance at the end and our work ethic was fantastic.

"We said during the week, providing we're in with a shout with 10 minutes to go, we'll stand every chance of winning.

"We didn't play that well for the first 60 minutes. We tidied our game up for the final quarter and played in the right areas.

"In the end it could have been a penalty try but nobody likes to win that way, so I was happy we won it by scoring a try.

"Northampton are a good team, they missed a couple of opportunities and if they had taken those it could have been a different thing altogether."