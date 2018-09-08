Opposition view: Gustard proud of Harlequins players after defeat to Saints

Harlequins were unable to win the scrap against Saints (picture: Sharon Lucey)
Harlequins boss Paul Gustard says he was more proud of his side's defeat at Saints than their thumping win against Sale Sharks six days earlier.

Quins smashed the Sharks 51-23 on Gallagher Premiership opening day at The Stoop.

They headed to Franklin's Gardens in buoyant mood, but they were not able to get the better of Saints.

A try from Dylan Hartley, allied with 17 points from the boot of Dan Biggar and three from Harry Mallinder gave Chris Boyd's men a 25-18 win.

But they were forced to battle as Quins fought until the final whistle, desperately seeking a try after the clock had hit 80.

However, Saints held out, forcing a knock on close to their own line as they secured the victory.

And Gustard was happy with his side's showing, even though they could only claim a losing bonus point from their game at the Gardens.

“I was more proud of that performance than I was of the one at home the week before," said former England defence coach Gustard, who took over at Quins during the summer.

"Last week things came to us a bit, this week we had to fight for things, we had to find an answer to a problem.

"We showed tenacity, we showed fight, we showed courage."