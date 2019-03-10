NSB set up Twickenham final after seeing off Rugby School at Allianz Park

Northampton School for Boys are heading to Twickenham for the U15 Schools Cup final after beating Rugby School 21-0 at Allianz Park on Sunday afternoon.

Tries from Lucas Kitson, William Evans and Frankie Sleightholme, son of former Saints wing Jon Sleightholme and brother of current Northampton player Ollie Sleightholme, got the job done in the semi-final encounter.

George Patten, who produced an assured performance at fly-half, kicked all three conversions.



NSB will now face Wellington College, who beat Whitgift in the other semi-final, in the Twickenham showpiece on Thursday, March 21.



Northampton School for Boys: Oliver James; Joshua Tutt, George Kennedy, Frankie Sleightholme, Louis Castagna, George Patten, William Smears; James Aluko, Isaac Young, Jacob Steel; Tom Donaldson, William Evans; Lucas Kitson, George Diggin, Edward Baker.

Replacements: Sam Arimoro, Josh Khangura, Harry Vesty, Thomas Evans, Taylor Hollobon, Daniel Moon, Tom Davis.