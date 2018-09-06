Northants sign Zimbabwe bowler on three-year deal

Northants have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old will arrive at the County Ground ahead of the 2019 season.



Muzarabani has been a regular in the Zimbabwe team throughout this year, but he also had an outing in the Northants second team in a One-Day game against Durham in May, when he took four for 40 and scored 16 runs in a five-wicket win over the North East outfit.



All of his Twenty20 experience has been in the Zimbabwean national shirt and he has one Test appearance under his belt, too.



In March, Muzarabani secured a career-best four for 47 against Afghanistan in Harare, a few days before holding his nerve in the final over to secure a memorable tie against Scotland.



He also took three for 21 in a one-day international against Australia in July.



And now, Muzarabani, a right-arm fast bowler who stands at two metres tall, has committed himself fully to the County cause.



"I've come here to chase my dreams," Muzarabani said.



"I want to perform and achieve.



"I just can't wait to get started".



Northants head coach David Ripley is looking forward to helping the youngster to develop his game in England.



“We’ve been talking to Blessing for quite some time and were impressed by the way he played for the second team against Durham in May,” Ripley said.



“He’s got a lot to learn and he knows it, but we’re looking forward to helping him achieve his potential at the County Ground over the next few years.”