Northants name Newton and Cobb as vice-captains

Northants have announced the appointment of two vice-captains for the 2019 season.

Rob Newton will be vice-captain in the Specsavers County Championship with Josh Cobb supporting club captain Alex Wakely in the Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast.

This is the first time in several seasons that the club has formally named vice-captains.

And head coach David Ripley believes both Newton and Cobb have the ability to be successes in their new roles.

"I feel the time is right to formalise the role to add another layer of support for Alex and add to our leadership group," Ripley said.

"Rob Newton captained the red-ball side in Alex's absence last season along with Adam Rossington, with both doing a great job, and I'm looking forward to seeing Rob grow into the role.

"It's a natural progression to name Josh Cobb as white ball vice-captain. He has already captained the side on several occasions, has an excellent cricket brain and is an extremely consistent white ball run scorer."

The Specsavers County Championship campaign starts at the County Ground against Middlesex on Friday, April 5, with the Royal London One-Day Cup getting underway at Durham on Wednesday, April 17.