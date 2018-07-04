Northants ace Rossington to miss key matches due to injury

Northants have been hit by a big injury blow with the news wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Rossington will be ruled out for at least four weeks with a broken finger.

Rossington sustained the problem during Monday's T20 practice match against Warwickshire and will now be absent for several Vitality Blast games.

Ricardo Vasconcelos kept wicket in the opening night defeat to Leicestershire Foxes, who chased down a target of 219 to win at the County Ground.

And after that game, head coach David Ripley discussed Rossington's injury.

"We miss Adam Rossington because he's a fine player at the top of the order and he always has been," Ripley said.

"Having Adam out for about four weeks, maybe longer, is going to test us a little bit with Rob Newton out and Rob Keogh out.

"We might look a little bit thin on the bench with a lack of experience so that's a shame.

"We thought Richard Gleeson might make Wednesday's game but he didn't quite make it.

"We tend to start the comps with a couple of injuries and this one's no different."