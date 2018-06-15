Newton's absence adds to Northants' injury woes

Northants' injury problems continue to stack up after it was confirmed batsman Rob Newton will be ruled out for at least six weeks with a calf injury.

Newton sustained the problem during this week's Specsavers County Championship Division Two defeat to Leicestershire.



And he will now be out until at least the end of next month, which is a big blow for a Northants team short of runs this season.



The County have yet to win in the Championship, losing four of their five matches - the other was a total washout against Durham.



And they have two games in quick succession, hosting Gloucestershire and travelling to Glamorgan in back-to-back four-day fixtures.



But they will go into those games without Newton and several other key players.



Head coach David Ripley explained: “Rob Newton’s going to be out for six weeks or so with a calf injury - he’s got quite a bad tear in his calf.



“Richard Gleeson is still not bowling because of his elbow.



“Richard Levi is still not able to hit balls because of his neck.



“Gareth Wade is still not bowling because of his Achilles tendon.



“Josh Cobb isn’t training yet because of his side.



“We’re waiting for a scan on Brett Hutton, who had a shoulder injury. We don’t think it’s too bad but we didn’t want to risk him in that last game.



“The two better ones are Steve Crook and Luke Procter who have both been training and will hopefully be able to play for us in the Gloucestershire game that starts on Wednesday.”