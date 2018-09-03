New wing Naiyaravoro to start for Wanderers against Leicester

Taqele Naiyaravoro will make his first appearance in Northampton colours when he starts for the Wanderers against Leicester Tigers at Loughborough University tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

The powerhouse wing concluded his Super Rugby season with the Waratahs, who reached the semi-finals, at the end of July and has since taken a well-earned break.



But after sorting out his visa last week, Naiyaravoro is now ready to strut his stuff in the black, green and gold.



Scrum-half Charlie Davies, a summer recruit from the Dragons, prop Will Davis, who has joined from Ealing Trailfinders, and former Gloucester centre Andy Symons also start.



Harry Mallinder will captain the team from full-back, with Mike Haywood, Jamal Ford-Robinson and Mitch Eadie among the other experienced men given some much-needed game time.



Fraser Dingwall is fit again after being forced off in the pre-season game at the Dragons, while a number of guest players have been included in the squad for the start of the Wanderers' Premiership Rugby Shield title defence.



Bedford's Ed Taylor starts in the second row, with another Bedford player, prop Hayden King, among the replacements.



Cambridge front row forward Ziana Alexis and Coventry lock Freddie Betteridge are also on the bench.



Wanderers: Mallinder (c); Naiyaravoro, Dingwall, Symons, Sleightholme; Grayson, Davies; Davis, Haywood, Ford-Robinson; Taylor, Onojaife; Wallace, Ryan, Eadie.

Replacements: Gray, King, Alexis, Betteridge, Newman, Tupai, Worley, Furbank.