New boss Boyd was the 'exceptional candidate' for Saints

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon says Chris Boyd was 'the exceptional candidate' to become the club's new director of rugby.

Boyd has been appointed on a three-year deal and will start work at Franklin's Gardens from August.

His arrival ends the search for a new long-term boss following the departure of Jim Mallinder in December.

And Darbon is delighted to have acquired the services of Boyd, who has enjoyed a multitude of success with Super Rugby side the Hurricanes for the past three seasons.

“We are absolutely delighted Chris has accepted our offer to join the club,” Darbon said.

“The club conducted an extensive search and Chris stood out as the exceptional candidate.

“We said at the start of the process that we were looking for a world class director of rugby, and we’ve secured one of the very best.

“Chris’s CV speaks for itself; his achievements in Super Rugby are notable and his experience with the New Zealand age group sides is impressive.

"His track record of building a championship-winning side with a mix of experienced and young players was exactly what we were looking for.

“His teams play attacking rugby and Chris is well known as a deep thinker with an immense rugby brain who communicates well with his players.

"We look forward to him taking charge later this year.”