New boss Boyd to arrive at Saints this week

New boss Chris Boyd is set to start life at Saints on Thursday and is expected to travel to Wales for the pre-season opener on Saturday.

Boyd has been in and out of Franklin's Gardens since being appointed back in January.

But having now concluded his commitments with the Hurricanes, who were eliminated at the Super Rugby semi-final stage on July 28, Boyd is free to begin work at Northampton on a permanent basis.

He did jet over for two weeks at the start of pre-season training to outline his ideas to the playing squad and new-look coaching team.

And now he will be looking forward to seeing his side in match action as they take on Ospreys at the Morganstone Brewery Field in Bridgend this weekend.

Saints play three pre-season games before the Gallagher Premiership opener at Gloucester on Saturday, September 1.

Boyd's men go to the Dragons six days after facing the Ospreys and then conclude their friendly campaign at home to Glasgow Warriors on Friday, August 24.

Saints are still waiting for new wing Taqele Naiyaravoro to arrive after his Waratahs team were knocked out at the Super Rugby semi-final stage by the Lions.

Naiyaravoro has been given a break to ensure he is fresh for life at Saints.

But his former Waratahs team-mate, Andrew Kellaway, has arrived and started training at the Gardens earlier this week.