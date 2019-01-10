Winning a 'big one' is high on Kyren's agenda

Kyren Wilson is aiming high in 2019 and the World Championship sits at the top of his wishlist.

The Kettering snooker star, who turned 27 just before Christmas, is preparing for the first major event of the year as the Dafabet Masters gets under way on Sunday.

The invitational event sees the top 16 players in the world battle it out at the Alexandra Palace in London and Wilson, who was beaten 10-7 by Mark Allen in the final 12 months ago, takes on Judd Trump in the first round next Wednesday afternoon.

The last calendar year proved to be one to savour for Wilson as his Masters final appearance was followed by him reaching the semi-finals of the World Championship, the final of the Champion of Champions while he also clinched the Paul Hunter Classic and Six Red World Championship titles.

But, having “evaluated” things over the Christmas break, Wilson knows he must now target a major title.

“I have the two already this season but I feel like there is always room for improvement in terms of winning titles,” he said.

“My wife Sophie and I evaluated things over Christmas and if you look at the calendar year for 2018, I was in the business end of a lot of tournaments.

“I was in the semi-finals of the World Championship, the final of the Masters and the final of the Champion of Champions and I obviously won two titles as well.

“On the whole, I am really pleased with how things have progressed.

“I think people forget that I only won the Shanghai Masters (his first ranking title) in 2015 so I have only been where I am for the last three and a bit years and I am really proud of how far I have come.

“But winning a big one is obviously high on my list.

“When you look back on your career, it’s the World Championship that people will really judge you on.

“If, when you are retired, you can say you were a world champion then that is the pinnacle. So trying to achieve that is high on the agenda.

“I feel like I have what it takes but I also know 32 players will be feeling that way when it comes around.”