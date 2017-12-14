Wilson wants a trophy to cap a good season

Silverware in Glasgow is the goal for Kettering snooker player Kyren Wilson after he progressed into the third round of the Dafabet Scottish Open with a comfortable win.

Wilson, ranked No.14 in the world, swept past Welshman Dominic Dale 4-1 on day three of the tournament in Glasgow.

He began with a break of 91 and bettered that with a 92 in the third, before a 75 clinched the deciding game.

And Wilson, who won his first ranking title at the 2015 Shanghai Masters, is targeting lifting the Stephen Hendry Trophy this week in Scotland.

“It was quite comfortable really and I feel quite bad for Dom, he just doesn’t quite feel like the player he was a couple of years ago and it was quite comfortable for me,” said Wilson.

“The first frame’s always big, you’re trying to settle in and work out the table, I missed an easy one early on and then he did the same on the black and I made 90 off it, so straightaway I’ve found my groove and he’s probably ruing that bad miss.

“It’s been a good season for me I just feel like I’m missing the trophy, so, it’d be nice to try and pinch one this week!

“It’ll be another tough game in the third round, Michael’s (White) quite similar to Dom as they both came through the same sort of system.

“We’ve not played each other for a long time though, probably since juniors.”

Watch the Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with Andy Goldstein and analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds