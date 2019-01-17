Wilson's Masters hopes ended by rival Trump

Kyren Wilson suffered a first-round exit in the Dafabet Masters as he was beaten 6-2 by rival Judd Trump at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Trump’s win saw him gain revenge on the Kettering snooker star after Wilson had beaten him 6-5 in the semi-finals of the same competition last year before going on to lose to Mark Allen in the final.

That was the beginning of a four-game win streak over Trump for Wilson in major competition, culminating in a 6-1 victory at last November’s Champion of Champions.

The following weeks saw both players exchange tense words in the media, which added extra spice to this clash but it was Trump who eventually enjoyed a fairly comfortable success.

He came flying out of the traps with a break of 128 and then doubled his lead before a crucial third frame.

Wilson had amassed a 57-0 advantage, but missed a frame ball green.

Trump stepped up to deliver a hammer blow clearance of 58 to move three up and then followed that up with a contribution of 81 to seal a clean sweep 4-0 advantage at the mid-session.

After losing another frame when they returned, Wilson rallied to claw his way back into the tie at 5-2.

However, Trump slammed the door shut with a break of 72 to clinch the 6-2 win.

Wilson was philosophical in defeat, however.

He said: “For me it’s just been about preparing for the Masters. I came here to win the Masters. I don’t know if he’s come here to win the Masters. I feel like it’s been quite centred on our rivalry. Fair play to him if he plays well and goes on to win the tournament.

“I’ve won the last couple against him quite comfortably, so it’s swings and roundabouts.

“We’re going to come up against each other for many years to come. He’s won this time, but I’ll be doing everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”