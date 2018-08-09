Wilson's hopes ended in China

Kyren Wilson’s World Open hopes were ended after a dramatic 5-4 defeat to Jack Lisowski in China this morning.

The Kettering snooker star held leads of 3-0 and 4-2 but the world number 24 fought back to win the last three frames and seal a quarter-final meeting with reigning world champion Mark Williams.

Wilson, the world number nine, opened up a good, early advantage as he took the first three frames before Lisowski pulled one back going into the interval.

A break of 73 got it back to 3-2 but Wilson looked to be on the brink of victory when a visit of 58 - his only half-century of the match - helped him take the sixth frame.

However, Lisowski rattled in breaks of 56 and 59 to make it 4-3 and then followed up with a visit of 75 to send it into a final-frame decider.

And, after a scrappy and dramatic finish, it was Lisowski who held his nerve to win it on the pink.