Wilson is warming up nicely for Dale encounter

Kyren Wilson is looking forward to a second-round match with Wales’ Dominic Dale after an excellent performance at the Dafabet Scottish Open.

Wilson powered past China’s Chen Zhe on day two of the competition, triumphing 4-2 in relatively comfortable style.

The world No.15 lost the first frame but made an excellent break of 119 in the second, also turning in breaks of 66 and 64 in the final two frames to settle the tie.

Kettering-born Wilson is now looking forward to the rest of the tournament in Glasgow and to facing Dale this afternoon (Wednesday).

“It was alright, I played alright when I needed to and just let him get in too early, gave him a few easy chances and I’m not too familiar with Chen,” said Wilson.

“I played him as an amateur but all these Chinese players seem to be popping up out of nowhere so you don’t really know what to expect these days.

“It’s nice to get the first round out of the way because then you start to feel part of the tournament, I think it’s quite tough when there’s 128 players around, it’s a little bit full-steam ahead.

“Now there’s only 64 left and you can get a little bit more practice time and you feel like you’re in a tournament now.

“He’s a very good player, very knowledgeable, he’s done well through his career in a couple of ranking events so it’ll be a tough game.”

