Wilson and Chandler to collide in China

Northamptonshire snooker stars Kyren Wilson and Harvey Chandler will clash for the first time on the World Snooker Tour tomorrow (Wednesday).

World number nine Wilson claimed a 5-1 victory over Paul Davison in the first round of the World Open in Yushan, China this morning and that was followed by Chandler securing a 5-4 success against Kurt Maflin to set up a second-round encounter between the two county players.

Chandler’s victory was his first in a ranking tournament in what is his debut season on the Tour.

The Raunds player exchanged frames with Maflin right up to the decider.

And Chandler saved his best until last as a break of 57 sealed the final frame.

Wilson’s earlier passage into the second round was a lot more straightforward.

He knocked in breaks of 56 and 61 to help open up a 3-0 lead before Davison responded with a visit of 99 to pull one back.

But the Kettering man raced to victory after that with breaks of 89 and 55 securing the success.

The two Northants players will now meet in the second round at 12.30pm (BST) tomorrow.