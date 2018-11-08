Two fine wins send Kyren into the last four

Kyren Wilson’s impressive season continued as two excellent wins saw him book a place in the semi-finals of the ManBetX Champion of Champions.

The Kettering cueman beat reigning world champion Mark Williams 4-1 with a top break of 71 to set up a Group Three final against Judd Trump in the event stages at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

And Wilson produced a stunning display to beat Trump 6-1.

Breaks of 73 and 61 put the world number nine 2-0 up before world number five Trump pulled one back with a 73.

However, he scored just 12 points over the next three frames as Wilson rattled in breaks of 96, 125 and 131 to go 5-1 up. And the 26-year-old sealed victory in the next with a run of 51.

He will now play one of Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Barry Hawkins or Mark Allen in the semi-final on Saturday night with the winner of that taking on either Ronnie O’Sullivan or Shaun Murphy in the final, which will be played over two sessions on Sunday.

The ‘Warrior’ has already won the Paul Hunter Classic and Six Red World Championship this season.

And he said: “I was solid in my first match against Mark Williams, I played good match snooker.

“I felt I needed to up it because Judd is a very heavy scorer. I’m very pleased with my performance.

“I’ve had a good start to the season and had a run where I didn’t lose a match for a long time.

“That relaxes you for the rest of the season and that’s why I’m producing my best form now. I feel as if I’m in with a shout of winning this.”

